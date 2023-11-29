Cyberteq Falcon Limited, a prominent cybersecurity firm in Ghana, secured multiple cybersecurity awards at the Africa Digital Economy Awards (ADEA), National Communications Awards (NCA) and Ghana Corporate and Excellence Awards (GCE Awards) concurrently.

The concurrent honours took place in November this year at The Underbridge (NCA Awards) and Movenpick Hotel (GCE Awards) respectively. The ADEA award was presented in Nairobi, Kenya, and was keenly contested by seasoned cybersecurity companies around Africa.

The awards included “Best Cybersecurity Consulting Company in Africa” (ADEA), “Innovative Cybersecurity Company Of The Year” (NCA Awards) and “Consulting Cybersecurity Company Of The Year” (GCE Awards). The rest were “Hall of fame 2023” (NCA) and a “Cybersecurity Leadership Award” (NCA) that was presented to the company’s chief executive officer (CEO), Ben Tagoe for his contributions toward the promotion of cybersecurity in Ghana.

The NCA honours in particular marks the third consecutive year that Cyberteq has emerged victorious. This ADEA and GCE recognitions were the first for the company.

An elated Mr Tagoe, expressed his immense gratitude for the collective achievements and attributed the success to the unwavering dedication of the Cyberteq staff and collaborative partnerships. He commended their esteemed clientele for their continued trust and support, acknowledging their pivotal role in Cyberteq’s growth and success.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as Africa’s premier cybersecurity consulting company. This accolade is a testament to the collective efforts of our team and the resilience of our partnerships. Heartfelt appreciation to our clients for their unwavering trust. These milestones galvanize us further as we continue to raise high Ghana’s flag on Africa’s digital landscape,” stated Mr. Tagoe.

Highlighting prevailing economic challenges, Mr. Tagoe cautioned about the heightened susceptibility to cyber threats, especially during the approaching Yuletide. He emphasized the need for businesses to prioritize cybersecurity investments and advised individuals to exercise caution in their online engagements.

“We stand at a critical juncture where economic dynamics could increase cyber risks, particularly during festive periods. Businesses must fortify their cybersecurity measures. Individuals, too, need to exercise vigilance in their online interactions,” advised Mr. Tagoe.

About Cyberteq

Cyberteq is a renowned international cybersecurity company with operations in three continents. It started its Ghana operations in 2019 and has emerged as a leading cybersecurity service provider in sub-Saharan Africa. It offers the full suite of cybersecurity services that include Managed Security Operations Center (Managed SOC), Information Security, Vulnerability Management using its flagship mUnit service, Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity Awareness Training.

About Africa Digital Economy Awards

Africa Digital Economy Summit & Awards brings together senior Africa leaders in technology, fintech, consultant and public sector leaders shaping the digital economy for all and provides them with opportunities to build partnerships, share insights on industry trends, business strategies, policies, best practices, and new communication technologies and services.

About National Communications Awards

The National Communications Awards is organized annually to promote and celebrate individuals and businesses for their achievements in the ICT and Telecom industry, aiming to further enhance the Ghanaian community as part of the Government vision on a robust digital economy.

About Ghana Corporate Excellence Awards

The Ghana Corporate Excellence Awards, endorsed by the West Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Strategic Accountancy Africa provides a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in developing various sectors in Ghana.