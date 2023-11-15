The National Peace Council (NPC) has cautioned Ghanaians to desist from inflaming religious passion in the 2024 General Elections.

This follows some alleged insinuations and publications on electronic and social media seeking to inflame religious passion in the 2024 General Elections.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NPC said “As the National Institution responsible for peace in the country, the NPC and our partners wish to remind all Ghanaians of the admirable manner by which we have lived together in peace, despite our Religious, Political and Ethnic diversity. We have a duty as a people to continue to coexist and tolerate our diversity.”

“Article 21(1)(c) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana recognizes and protects the right of all persons to freely practise any religion and to manifest such practice. Besides, Article 21(3) also provides for and protects the rights of all Ghanaians to freely form or join political parties and to participate in political activities subject to the qualifications and laws as are necessary in a free and democratic society and consistent with the Constitution.”

The NPC further asked all individuals and groups engaged in such insinuations and publications to refrain from such a destructive mission and desist from such actions as they have the tendency to destroy our long-cherished pluralistic friendly society.

“The NPC and our partners further urge all Ghanaians to expose such characters who have embarked on this slippery mission,” it added.

