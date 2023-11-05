The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is set to begin an exercise dubbed ‘Operation Fix the Bill & Pay the Bill’ from Monday, 6th November to Monday, 11th December 2023 in its operational areas.

According to the Company, the exercise is aimed at capturing the consumption readings of its postpaid customers to enable the company to produce actual bills and also to ensure that it verifies the integrity of meter readings, builds confidence in the bills it delivers to customers, as well as collect arrears owed by customers.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ECG stated that “In this regard, the regional and district offices will operate with a lean staff pool who will provide essential services to customers during this exercise to enable total participation by top Management and staff.”

It added that “ECG wishes to state that the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s LI (2413) gives us full access to all our installations, therefore customers and the general public are being advised to cooperate with ECG to carry out our mandate.”