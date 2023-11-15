Electroland Ghana has donated electrical supplies worth GH¢1 million towards the resettlement centres that Citi FM/Citi TV and their listeners and viewers are establishing in communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The donation took place on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Citi FM in Accra.

As the sole distributors of Samsung Electronics, Midea, Toshiba Appliances, ABB Electricals, and brand owners of NASCO Electronics in Ghana, officials of Electroland Ghana stated that the gesture is aimed at ensuring the electrical needs of the resettlement centres are addressed.

The Electroland Ghana team that made the donation included Electrical Sales Engineer Kwabena Amoakwa and Head of Marketing and Media Relations Adiza Ibrahim.

Mr. Amoakwa stated that Electroland Ghana is willing to support with items including LED lights, cables, control panels, and a host of other essentials for the resettlement centres.

“We have come on board to help with electricals because we have seen all the videos and pictures aimed at raising infrastructure for the displaced people. Electroland and ABB are on board to donate GH¢1 million worth of electrical equipment to support the construction of the resettlement centres. Electroland is committed to donating GH¢1 million worth of electricals for the construction of the resettlement centres.”

Citi FM/Citi TV, in a bold and commendable move, began the construction of the resettlement centres for people affected in October.

The first community to benefit from the “OperationRebuild” project is the Torkpo community in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The second community is Ada, and a new community is being built at Bakpa Awadiwoe-Kome, situated in the Central Tongu district, also in the Volta Region.