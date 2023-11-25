The Minority Caucus in Parliament has expressed concerns about the government’s lack of stakeholder consultation regarding the proposed legislative instrument that would restrict the importation of selected strategic products into the country.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Deputy Minority Chief, Whip Ahmed Ibrahim, emphasized the importance of engaging all stakeholders, not just political parties, in the decision-making process.

He believes that the proposed restrictions could have a significant impact on businesses and consumers and that their input is crucial in shaping the policy.

“So all that we are saying is let’s engage those concerned. It should not be an engagement between only the NPP and NDC. Let’s engage the people whose businesses are going to be impacted by the action that we are about to take in Parliament,” he said.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has presented a bill to Parliament outlining the government’s intention to impose import restrictions on 22 itemized commodities, including poultry, animal and vegetable oil, margarine, fruit drinks, soft drinks, mineral water, noodles and pasta, ceramic tiles, corrugated paper and paperboard, mosquito coils, insecticides, soaps and detergents, motor cars, iron and steel, cement, polymers (plastics and plastic products), fish, sugar, clothing and apparel, biscuits, and canned tomatoes.