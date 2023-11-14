Leading indigenous licensed cocoa buying company, Federated Commodities Limited (FEDCO), has given Citi FM/Citi TV’s #Relief4LowerVolta campaign a significant boost with a GH¢200,000 cash donation.

The company stated that the donation is intended to help provide relief for people affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

FEDCO has also pledged to make three trucks available to convey the next set of relief items to the affected people.

With operations in six regions, the operations manager of FEDCO expressed that it is heartbreaking to see people go through the suffering brought about by the spillage without contributing to help provide relief.

“We want to express our sympathies to the affected people and wish you all the best with the initiatives being taken to provide relief for the people.”

GH¢76,000 came from staff contributions, and the company added GH¢124,000 to make up the total GH¢200,000.

The #Relief4LowerVolta campaign by Citi FM/Citi TV is an initiative aimed at bringing relief to people affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

It creates a platform for Corporate Ghana, organized bodies, and individuals touched by the relentless campaign to support in cash and in-kind.

Apart from the provision of relief items, the affected people also benefit from free health screening and medications.

So far, management of Citi FM and Citi TV is establishing three resettlement centres to temporarily house the affected people until a permanent resettlement is prepared for them.