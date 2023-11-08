In a show of unwavering solidarity and support, the Ghana Chamber of Mines has stepped forward to contribute a generous sum of GH₵2.4 million to Citi TV/Citi FM’s relief campaign.

The Citi TV/Citi FM relief campaign was initiated to help victims affected by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority.

President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Ing. Joshua Mortoti announcing the donation on the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, November 8, said “We have seen how devastating the dam spillage has been, affecting the lives and livelihoods of people in seven districts in three regions — Volta, Eastern and Greater Accra.”

He added that “the leadership and membership of the Ghana Chamber of Mines are aligned with Citi FM’s approach of providing impactful support to the victims of the flood disaster. We cannot just donate items and leave them to stagger their way to full recovery. As good corporate citizens, we need to assist the impacted communities sustainably.

“The Ghana Chamber of Mines is, therefore, supporting the impacted communities with GH₵2.4 million. In line with prior discussions with the management of Citi FM & Citi TV.”

According to the Chamber, 10% (GH₵240,000) of the amount will be used for Water Treatment while 30 percent or GH₵720,000 for medical supplies.

Recognizing the significance of shelter in the aftermath of the crisis, the Ghana Chamber of Mines is contributing a substantial 50% or GH₵1.2 million cedis to build temporary shelters. These shelters will serve as safe havens for those affected by the crisis, offering them a place to seek refuge and rebuild their lives.

In addition to water treatment, medical supplies, and shelters, the Chamber’s donation includes 10% (GH₵240,000) set aside for ancillary relief items. These items, which could include food, clothing, and other essential provisions, will further support the affected community in their journey towards recovery.

The relief campaign spearheaded by Citi TV/Citi FM has received massive contributions from individuals and corporate organisations.

Two resettlement centres are currently underway in Tokpo in Shai Osudoku and Ada East both in the Greater Accra region. A sod will be cut on Wednesday, November 8, at Bakpa in Central Tongu for the third resettlement centre.