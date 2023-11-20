With the challenge of securing Ghana’s borders becoming increasingly critical, especially amidst recent threats of violent extremism, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has developed a system to provide real-time information to address the issue.

The GIS has, over the years, faced challenges in obtaining data on the country’s minor entry and exit points, resulting in a situation where Ghana’s borders have been described as porous.

The GIS has thus disclosed to Citi News that the software it has created would significantly help in addressing the challenge.

Speaking to Citi during training for officers across the country in the Ashanti region, the GIS’s Ashanti Regional Commander, ACI Charles Yaw Bediako, stressed that their latest intervention was a game-changer.

“The borders are currently porous, but we are trying to minimize it by getting some software. That is the border and permit management processing, and that is going to help us get the number of people who use our borders in the form of nationality, sex, and age to monitor which people are in the country,” he stated.