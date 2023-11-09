The government has announced that the Finance Ministry has approved GH¢4 million to help clear the outstanding debt of the renal unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The outpatient department of the renal unit was closed down in May 2023 due to debt, leading to the death of 19 patients.

The closure also inconvenienced other patients who rely on dialysis services, forcing them to seek treatment elsewhere at a higher cost.

Although the facility has since reopened, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu told Parliament on Thursday that the Ministry of Health has engaged the Ministry of Finance and secured the approval of GH¢4 million to pay the unit’s debt.

“The Ministry of Health has since requested the Ministry of Finance to settle the total indebtedness of GH¢4 million and the good news is that the Minister of Finance has just approved the disbursement of this GH¢4 million to support our patients in Korle-Bu,” Manu said.