The government has budgeted an amount of GH¢220 million to support the relief phase for the communities affected by the Akosombo spillage and floods in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono-East Regions.

This was disclosed by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, during his presentation of the government’s Budget Statement and Economic Policy for the 2024 Financial Year in Parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

“Mr. Speaker, Government has budgeted an amount of GH¢220 million to support the relief phase for the communities affected by the Akosombo spillage as well as floods upstream in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono-East Regions,” Ofori-Atta stated.

The Finance Minister noted that for the restoration phase, the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, would allocate additional resources to support the restoration of livelihoods.

“We have requested funding from the World Bank under the IDA Crisis Response Window (CRW) to support the resettlement of the victims, restoration of livelihoods, compensation and reconstruction of infrastructure in the affected communities,” he added.

The Finance Minister also expressed excitement that no lives were lost during the flooding incident caused by the Akosombo dam spillage.

“I convey the sincere appreciation of H.E. The President and the entire Government to all groups and individuals who have empathised with, and supported the affected families. It is in this same spirit that we must continue to be grateful to God that no lives have been lost due to the devastating spillage from the Akosombo Dam.”