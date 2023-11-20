The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing basic school education, including infrastructure and the installation of auxiliary equipment, to create a conducive learning environment.

Speaking at the Education Week opening ceremony in Accra on Monday, the sector minister highlighted that the government was poised to make substantial investments in all facets of education to equip students for global competitiveness across various fields.

The event, themed “Education Delivery for National Transformation: A Case Study of STEM,” aimed to celebrate and assess the government’s achievements in the education sector.

Dr. Adutwum assured that the best transformation was yet to come.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice President, the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, similarly stated that the current administration was committed to investing in education while aligning education with industry needs to make students industry-ready.