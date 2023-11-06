Guinea has dismissed more than 60 soldiers and prison officers over the jailbreak of former junta leader Moussa Dadis Camara and two others.

Capt Camara was recaptured and returned to prison a few hours after being freed from his cell by “heavily armed commandos” early on Saturday.

Those taken are currently on trial for their alleged roles in the deaths of more than 150 people in a 2009 protest in the capital Conakry.

Besides Capt Camara, two other prisoners have also been found.

Capt Camara’s lawyer earlier told the BBC the former leader was taken against his will and that he would never try to escape prison, as he had confidence in the Guinean judicial system.

Junta leader Col Mamady Doumbouya on Sunday said in a decree that he fired the military and prison officers for “breach of employment and misconduct”, state broadcaster RTG reports.

The sacked military officers include fugitive Claude Pivi, Moussa Thiegboro Camara and Blaise Goumou.

A manhunt is underway for Mr Pivi, a former minister of presidential security in Dadis Camara’s junta, who remains at large.

Guinea is one of several former French colonies in West and Central Africa that have staged coups in the past three years.