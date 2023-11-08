The Consul of Ghana to Italy, Massimiliano Colasuonno Taricone, has responded to critics regarding the registration fees for the Juventus Academy in Ghana.

Ghana is that country where they criticize you if you do nothing and if you do something…..

We will have a section dedicated only to the talented and the less privileged which will be entirely free, including room and board. we will open to justifiers soon.

But it was right to… https://t.co/NOVtoJgofL — Consul of Ghana to Italy (@consoleghana) November 7, 2023

The newly established academy, spearheaded by former Black Stars midfielder-defender Kwadwo Asamoah, has sparked controversy online due to the substantial fees and their denominations.

Public attention gravitated toward the payment structure for enrolling in the academy, which gained traction on social media. Fees range from a minimum of $1500 for the 6 to 8 age category, escalating to $3000 for the 15 to 19 age category.

This pricing has provoked widespread criticism from various sectors in Ghana, contending that the fees are exorbitant and exclude a significant portion of the Ghanaian population, particularly talented players hailing from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

In response to the backlash, Taricone posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account, stating, “Ghana is a country where criticism arises whether one acts or refrains from action.” He further added, “We will introduce a segment exclusively for the talented and underprivileged, which will be entirely free, covering accommodations and other expenses. Details will be disclosed soon. However, it was pertinent to establish an elite section as well.”

The academy’s objective is to disseminate Juventus FC’s methodologies and principles while offering opportunities for young players aged between six to 21 years to develop and excel, both on and off the field.