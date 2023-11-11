The Member of Parliament for Tempane, Lydia Lamisi Akanyariba, has confirmed the release of eight people who were arrested in Garu after a military attack on October 29, 2023.

The attack left many people injured and led to the arrest of eight residents.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Friday, November 10, 2023, Akanyariba slammed the decision of National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah to fail to appear before Parliament to explain the reason for the attack.

“The people have been released. Yes, so why do we need the Minister? We need the Minister to explain to us what happened because if we look at what happened, it is purely human abuse,” she said.

“The military had the power, they used it to their advantage and they abused the people. As we speak, some people are still in the hospital. Some are in Tamale Teaching Hospital, some are in Bolgatanga Hospital.

“There are people in the community who are living in fear and anxiety, people have been traumatized.”

Akanyariba urged Kan-Dapaah to appear before Parliament to explain the rationale behind the attack.