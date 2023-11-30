The Chief Executive Officer of Popout Digital Solutions, Maximus Ametorgoh, says it will take other telcos more than a decade to compete with telecommunications giant MTN Ghana, which has the biggest market share.

He remarked that MTN has made more strides than its competitors in the country, stressing that its dominance in the industry will not fade despite new tariffs announced by the firm.

In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Mr. Ametorgoh said, “It will take more than a decade for anyone [telcos] to come close to MTN’s figure. The person has to come up with something disruptive and different from what we currently have. But if they want to use pricing, it will not correct any imbalances or effect any change. One person [MTN] has been in the forefront, innovating and doing a lot more to get customers and all that.”

He doubted if MTN’s customers would switch to other competing networks due to the recent price increment.

“Customers do not move just because the cost of connection is cheaper. I don’t know how their customers will move when other telcos are co-locating with the MTN network,” Maximus Ametorgoh stated.

His comments come on the back of MTN’s 15% increment for prepaid and postpaid customers.

The price increase, which took effect on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, affected voice, SMS, and data services, as well as Fiber Broadband and Fixed Wireless Access (4G Router/Turbonet) customers.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the sharp rise in the price of services offered by MTN.

The Significant Market Power (SMP) firm explained that the increase was necessary to sustain its business operations.