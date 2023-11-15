The government has denied claims by the Chief Executive Officer of defunct Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, that he deposited GH¢5 million at the Ghana Police Service.

NAM1 in a statement indicated that an amount of GH¢5 million had been handed over to the Ghana Police Service on October 20 to be distributed to customers of the collapsed firm.

He clarified that the money was meant to be paid to customers who successfully went through a verification process conducted by the company, including a GH¢2.5 million judgment debt.

But answering questions on the floor of Parliament, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, disclosed that only GH¢2.5 million was received from NAM1 and not the reported GH¢5 million.

“The record I have before me indicates that an amount of GH¢2.5 million was paid, so the claim of GH¢5 million having been paid to the Ghana Police Service is untrue. It was only GH¢2.5 million that was paid to the Ghana Police Service by the accused person.”

Aggrieved customers of the company have been clamouring for the release of their funds after Menzgold suspended operations in 2018. The company has since been accused of running a Ponzi scheme.

Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as NAM1, is currently on trial for fraud.