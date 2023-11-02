NEUCE Ghana Limited has provided 100 buckets of paint amounting to close to GHS 50,000 to support Citi TV/Citi FM’s ‘Operation Rebuild’ initiative.

Speaking to Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show, Jonathan Costa De Jesus said they were touched by Citi FM/Citi FM’s initiative.

“As a paint company, what we can give now is paint to the new project that Citi FM is putting up, to relocate some of the affected people. So, we are donating about 100 buckets of paint to paint the interior and exterior of this project. The value of the paint should be close to GHC 50,000. The buckets are the big ones,” he said.

Neuce Group is dedicated to the manufacturing and commercialization of paints, varnishes, primers, coatings, waterproofing, and thermal insulations, and related products with an ISO certification.

Edric Engineering Furnishing

Edric Engineering Furnishing also donated 120 indoor lights amounting to GHC21,000 to support the resettlement centres.

One of the representatives of Edric Engineering Furnishing, Barbara Dogbegah, said, “We are here because of the resettlement project, we are here to offer some donation to the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage. We have been following the news and then, we thought we could help in our own little way. As a company, we have various products, some of which we decided to bring forward for donation. Under our Engineering Company, we have lighting solutions, which today we are providing some to help the resettlement project. We have some variety of lights we want to bring to you. We brought lights that they can use in their rooms and outside.”

Courage Dogbegah also said, “We have about 120 indoor lights for you, with 9 outdoor lights, so that you can be able to complete the project. We are happy to donate lights to the tune of GHC 21,000.”

Sit-in host of the Citi Breakfast Show, Nathan Quao, expressed Citi FM/Citi TV’s gratitude to them.

“Thank you so much, they have given us lights for our building project, that is wonderful. The people affected are also happy.”

They are into Furniture Specification, Design, Costing, and Installation.

2007 Year Group of Ghana School of Law

The 2007-Year Group of Ghana School of Law also donated GH¢15,000 to Citi TV/FM #Relief4LowerVolta campaign.