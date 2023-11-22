The Regional Minister for the Oti Region, Joshua Makubu, has revealed plans to identify and relocate displaced residents of the Nkwanta who fled their homes due to the renewed tribal clashes in the township.

Residents in Nkwanta in the Oti Region on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, fled their homes following renewed clashes between the Adele, Challa, and Akyode tribes over disagreements on the performance of ritual rites related to the 2023 annual Yam Festival.

Several persons were injured, with a total of eight persons losing their lives.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the Regional Minister noted that calm had been restored in the community following the deployment of police personnel and the imposition of a curfew within the municipality.

“So we moved to Burkina Faso where we plan to identify those who have been displaced and relocate them to ensure that even though they are victims of this clash, their living conditions will be improved,” he said.