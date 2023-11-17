The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justine Kodua Frimpong, is calling on Ghanaians not to politicize the initiative of raising funds to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

According to him, the dilapidated state in which the tertiary hospital is in needs collective efforts to give it a facelift irrespective of political affiliation.

KATH serves over ten regions in Ghana, but the hospital is currently in a deteriorating state that needs urgent attention.

The infrastructure deficiency at the tertiary facility severely affects healthcare delivery, as some essential machines have broken down.

In an effort to fix the challenges of the facility, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II initiated a move seeking to raise GH¢10 million.

Speaking after donating GH¢200,000 on behalf of the NPP towards the iniative, Frimpong Kodua called on various corporate bodies to contribute to help the cause.

“The New Patriotic Party as a whole will also come and make our official contribution for this project, and the president will also come and support. At this point, we don’t need to be partisan because health does not matter whether you are NDC or NPP, and so we are calling on our brothers from the NDC and the other parties to support the project.”

The Chief Executive Officer for KATH, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, after receiving the donation, called for concerted efforts to address the hospital’s challenges, putting emphasis on limited equipment for managing critical conditions like machines for dialysis sessions.