The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold parliamentary primaries in 111 orphan constituencies across Ghana on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

The National Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party in a statement on November 23, 2023, indicated that the protocols have been formulated to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

The party also urged constituency parliamentary election committees to use the same locations as those employed in the recently ended presidential election.

“Constituency Executive Committees are, however, advised to coordinate with their respective Regional Executive Committees should a venue change be deemed necessary. Also, Regional Executive Committees are urged to inform the National Party of any venue changes by Monday, November 27, 2023.”

The party said its Constituency Parliamentary Elections Committee shall comprise the following members:

1. Chairperson of the Constituency Council of Elders as Chair;

2. Constituency Chairperson;

3. Constituency Secretary, who shall be the Secretary to the Committee;

4. An elderly woman in the constituency appointed by the Constituency Executive Committee

5. Constituency Research and Elections Officer

“In cases where the Constituency Chairperson is a contestant, the First Vice Chairman will assume the role on the committee. Similarly, if the secretary is a contestant, the Assistant Secretary will undertake the responsibilities.”

Additionally, the selection of parliamentary candidates in constituencies with incumbent MPs is expected to occur in January 2024.

The Director of Elections and Research for the New Patriotic Party, Evans Nimako, unequivocally affirmed that the party’s leadership will not shield any parliamentary aspirants in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

He assured a fair and level playing field for all prospective parliamentary aspirants, emphasizing that the internal elections will be conducted without the imposition of candidates.