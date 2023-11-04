Some delegates in the Suame Constituency in the Ashanti region are reluctant to join queues to cast their ballots in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race due to concerns of bias in the distribution of transport fares.

These delegates accuse party coordinators assigned to share monies provided by presidential aspirants of being selective in allotting out the cash.

In an interview with Citi News, a delegate named Janet said, “Since the candidates started the tour, my coordinator has seized my money, almost GH¢1,200. He says he will not give me my money until I support his candidate.”

“We were initially in the same camp, but due to intimidation, I left to side with Alan and so even though I’ve done the work previously, he’s refusing to pay because of the move. However, I’ve been here this morning to vote for Bawumia.”

Another delegate, Osei, said, “As a party, it’s been the practice that delegates receive transport monies from candidates, categorised under welfare, as a way of crowning their efforts. However, the situation in this particular constituency this year has been different. They’re refusing to hand out the money, why should it be so?”

Kwame Andoh, on the other hand, has refused to vote altogether, citing the actions of party coordinators as his reason behind the decision.

“I want them to understand that these monies are for us so they can’t do that. If I don’t receive mine, I won’t vote,” he added.