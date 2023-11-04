Professor Mike Aaron Oquaye, the Chairman of the New Patriotic Party’s Elections Committee, has assured that any queries raised in connection with the party’s presidential election will be amicably resolved.

While on a tour of the Dome-Kwabenya polling centre on Saturday, Professor Oquaye acknowledged that errors are bound to happen, but stated that all would be addressed if brought to the attention of the party leadership.

“You try to make one change or correction on the computer, and then it affects other things, so there can always be mistakes. We are learning and growing in all of these elections,” he said.

“The committee has tolerated queries all along, and we will provide an answer to every query,” Professor Oquaye added.

Many have raised concerns about the credibility of the delegates register, citing several loopholes and calling for the appropriate corrections.

On Friday, November 3, Ken Agyapong supporters in the Awutu Senya East constituency of the Central Region threatened to boycott the primary if the voter album, which they believe has been altered, was not corrected.

There are reports that a number of Members of Parliament (MPs) as well as Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) are unable to find their names on the NPP’s album list.

The Member of Parliament for Shama, Erickson Abekah, had his name missing from the register and was made to stand aside until rectification.

In response to the concerns in a Citi News interview, General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the party had written to the Electoral Commission to allow MPs and MMDCEs whose names are not on the album list in their respective constituencies to vote.