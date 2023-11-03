The Ghana Police Service has assured the general public of its adequate preparedness to maintain law and order during the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer contest scheduled for Saturday, November 4.

Over 200,000 delegates across the country are expected to participate in the election to select a candidate for the NPP for the 2024 general elections.

The Police Service in a statement, signed by its director, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, assured that adequate security will be provided during and after the elections.

The Ghana Police Service also affirmed its commitment to collaborating with the various stakeholders in the election to “guarantee peace, security, law and order during the election.”

Below is the full statement.