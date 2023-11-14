Hearts of Oak have sacked their head coach Martin Koopman.

FYI Hearts of Oak mutually part ways with Martinus Koopman.

Abdul Bashiru takes over as the Acting Head Coach.

According to the club, they part company with the Dutch gaffer as part of the club’s grand aim of restructuring the technical team.

In a press statement released by Accra Hearts of Oak, they have appointed Abdul Rahim Bashiru to handle the club on interim basis.

Martin Koopman managed to pick up just two wins in 10 games, with six draws and two losses.