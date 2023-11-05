The one-week observance of late veteran lawyer, human rights activist and anti-corruption campaigner, Akoto Ampaw is underway in Accra.

The esteemed lawyer passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on October 20, 2023.

Mr. Ampaw served as the lead lawyer for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 election petition.

Affectionately known as “Sheey Sheey” since his student days at the University of Ghana, Mr. Ampaw was also a member of the New Patriotic Party’s legal team during the 2013 Electoral Petition.

He was a partner in the law firm Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co., founded by President Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Ampaw left an impeccable legacy in the legal fraternity, particularly in championing human rights campaigns and advocating for fair justice.

He graduated from the University of Ghana with an LL.B. in 1973 and from the Ghana School of Law with a B.L. in 1993.

He specialized in commercial law, company law, industrial law, litigation, constitutional and human rights law, media law, labour law, and investment law, among other areas.

As a dedicated human rights activist, Mr. Ampaw joined forces with other individuals and civil society organizations to oppose the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill currently under consideration by Parliament.

He staunchly opposed the bill, which was introduced through a Private Member’s motion led by Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George.