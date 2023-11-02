Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities, after their 3-0 defeat against Samartex, were attacked by armed robbers on their way to Accra.

The unsettling event occurred at Toase along the Bibiani-Kumasi highway in the early hours of Thursday.

During the incident, the team’s bus came under gunfire, with three bullets hitting the front bulletproof glass.

The driver skillfully navigated through the perilous situation amidst the shots, as reported by the club.

The assailants intercepted the team’s bus at Toase near Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region. They brandished weapons and demanded all occupants to disembark, subsequently taking valuables, including money, mobile phones, and laptops belonging to the individuals on the team.

Fortunately, despite the tense situation, no injuries were sustained by any team member. The only casualty was the damage inflicted on the team’s bus.

In a statement dated November 2, 2023, the team confirmed their safe arrival in Accra post-incident. Additionally, they announced plans to engage with the police to address the matter: “The club will be contacting the police this morning to address the issue.”