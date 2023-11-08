A total of GH¢13.7 million has been disbursed so far under the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS) from January to October 2023.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, who provided an update on the operations of the scheme in Parliament in Accra on Wednesday.

The scheme was launched as part of measures to provide decent accommodation for Ghanaians. Ghanaians above the age of 18 with a valid national ID card and verifiable employment with an income, qualify for a rent loan in five to ten working days under the scheme.

“Since the scheme was launched in January 2023 to October 2023, a total of 1,105 Ghanaians from six operational regions that is Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Northern and Bono East regions have benefitted from the scheme. Mr Speaker, GH¢13, 785,591 have been disbursed to cover the rent advance to all the 1105 beneficiaries across the six operational regions.”

“Mr Speaker, my ministry will update this house on the operations of the scheme from time to time in the spirit of accountability and transparency,” he stated.