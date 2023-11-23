Parliament has suspended the laying of the Legislative Instrument seeking to restrict the importation of 22 selected strategic products into the country.

This follows calls by the minority caucus on the Minister for Trade and Industry, K.T Hammond, to further engage the group on concerns surrounding the L.I.

The Minority contends that the regulation is not in the best interest of the country.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin, therefore urged the sector minister to deal with concerns relating to the L.I. before it is laid before the house.

“Leadership, try to resolve these matters before we move on because we are dealing with instruments. And you know the impact of these instruments; that is why I am saying we should try and resolve it.”

“Laying of an instrument has nothing to do with numbers, but because of the nature of the instrument you laid and the constitutional and legal effects of the laying, you better meet and discuss and resolve the issues before we move on,” Mr. Bagbin said.