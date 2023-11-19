The Chief Executive Officer of Pecan Energies Ghana Limited, Ms. Kadijah Amoah, has been adjudged the ‘Female Energy Personality of the Year’ at the 2023 Ghana Energy Awards.

The award celebrates her visionary leadership, notably encompassing her role as the first Ghanaian woman to lead an international oil and gas company.

Under her leadership, Pecan Energies achieved a significant milestone, securing approval for the Plan of Development for the Deepwater Tano Cape Three Points block (DWT/CTP) offshore Ghana.

The company is now making good progress towards a Final Investment Decision (FID).

Pecan Energies was acquired this year by Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), making it a truly Pan-African energy company with a commitment to unlocking prosperity for African communities.

The accolade from the Ghana Energy Awards not only underscores Ms. Amoah’s remarkable leadership but also highlights the evolving dynamics of the energy sector in Ghana, where inclusion and diversity have become fundamental.