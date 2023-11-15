The Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC) is advocating for the establishment of an alumina refinery to refine the millions of tons of bauxite discovered in the Nyinahin-Mpasaaso forest.

GIADEC asserts that the current refinery in Ghana lacks the capacity to refine such volumes.

Speaking at a meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, the CEO of GIADEC, Michael Ansah, stated that Ghana possesses ample deposits of bauxite, and a refinery would enable the country to maximize the profits from its exploration.

He indicated that processes for the commencement of the construction of an alumina refinery in Ghana are expected in 2024.

“We are looking to commence development next year, and the refinery solution is also being developed in tandem. With this, GIADEC and Rocksure are exploring opportunities with external partners for the development of a refinery. It could potentially be a significant one, aiming to build a 2 million-ton alumina refinery here in Ghana. We have initiated investor engagement processes as we speak now.”