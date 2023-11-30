Prudential Life Insurance Ghana (PLIG) in collaboration with Prudence Foundation has supported Citi FM and Citi TV’s relief campaign for persons affected by the Akosombo dam spillage with an amount of $50,000 equivalent to approximately GH¢600,000.

The presentation of the cheque was made by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PLIG, Dr. Mrs. Matilda Awuah, to the General Manager of Citi FM/Citi TV, Bernard Avle, on Monday.

Dr. Mrs. Awuah noted that the company believed “in covering every life for every future. So if we have to cover every life for every future then what it simply means is that every Ghanaian has to be protected, has to be safe, must be sound, has to be covered, has to be sheltered, has to be fed, has to be clothed.”

“Unfortunately in our country, we experienced a very sad situation a few weeks ago, and we are very happy that Citi FM has really championed the course… We thought it was just Bator, Sogakope, Ada, Mepe, but you are mentioning other places that really means that every Ghanaian needs to rise to the call and support in every way possible.”

“So we are here just to say that we love our people there. We are very sorry this has happened, it’s a natural disaster, and nobody had control over it. It is not about blaming anybody for being reckless. It is one of those things that happen in life,” she stated.

Dr Awuah said it was for that reason the company had together with the Prudence Foundation presented the money to support the relief efforts.