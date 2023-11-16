A state funeral for the late former First Lady Theresa Kufuor is underway at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The event commenced at 7 a.m. with a file past followed by a burial mass at 9 a.m.

Final funeral rites will be performed for the former First Lady at Heroes Park in Kumasi on Saturday, November 18.

The former First Lady died at her home in Peduase, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, October 1, at the age of 87.

A Requiem Mass was held on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, in her honour.

The event, held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cantonments, Accra, brought together high-profile personalities, politicians, members of the New Patriotic Party, as well as family and friends of the late former First Lady.

Theresa Kufuor married former President John Kufuor in 1962 and served as Ghana’s First Lady between 2001 and 2009.