The Osino District Court in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region has rejected a bail application submitted by lawyers representing Abel Nti Ahinampong, one of the accused persons arrested for the shooting of Major Patrick Don-Chebe, the Commanding Officer in charge of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners Taskforce.

Abel Nti, popularly known as Joe, along with other youth leaders of Asamang Tamfoe, were involved in an attack on the taskforce during an operation to apprehend illegal miners last month.

In the process, a suspect named Kojo Danso, who is currently at large, shot Patrick Don-Chebe at close range.

The Presiding Judge, His Lordship Salifu Ayigibah, who denied the suspect bail, stated that his court lacks the jurisdiction to try the case. This was the basis for his decision to deny the bail application submitted by the suspect’s lawyer.

He emphasized that the denial of bail should not be perceived as a punishment but rather as the court acting in accordance with the law.

He also issued a one-week ultimatum to the prosecution to expedite their investigations and ensure that the case file sent to the Attorney General’s office for advice is returned within one week. This is to enable the court to make an informed decision on the bail application, as the court will not tolerate unnecessary delays.

Police prosecutor Mr. Guma Kamal requested an extension of the suspect’s remand, citing the police’s pursuit of the prime suspect who is currently at large.

He expressed concern that granting bail to the suspect could potentially interfere with their ongoing investigations, especially considering that the suspect already has a pending case with the court.

His Lordship Salifu Ayigibah ordered the remand of the suspect, Abel Nti Ahinampong, until November 10, 2023, when a final judgment on his bail application will be delivered.