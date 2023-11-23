The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications says telcos in the country contributed over GH¢6 billion in taxes and other payments in 2022.

The Chamber, in a press statement, indicated that this is a 50% increase from the GH¢4 billion paid in 2021.

“The cumulative sum of taxes, fees, levies, and other payments remitted and gathered by the telecommunications sector for the government of Ghana once again increased significantly by over 50% in the year 2022. From GH¢ 4.02 billion paid in 2021, the industry paid a total of GH¢ 6.07 billion in taxes and other payments to the government in 2022.”

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GCT) released its 2022 Mobile Industry Transparency Initiative report on November 21, 2023, which outlines the industry’s contributions to the country’s development.

Speaking at the launch of the 2022 Mobile Industry Transparency Initiative report held on November 21, 2023, in Accra, Ghana, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication (GCT), Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey revealed that the industry’s contribution of GH¢ 6.07 billion constitutes approximately 8.02% of the government’s 2022 tax revenue of ¢75.71 billion, as outlined in the 2022 annual report of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The report also found that the industry employs directly over 2,600 people and indirectly creates over 1.2 million jobs. This includes over 505,000 active Mobile Money Agents.

The annual report, based on data from members of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, including AT, MTN, Vodafone, ATC, Helios, Comsys, CSquared, Ericsson, and Huawei, aims to illustrate the industry’s societal and economic contributions to the country’s development.

The report recommends that the government consider reducing the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) rate to 0.5% and introducing a 0.5% levy on cash-outs. It also recommends that the government consider a policy on accelerated depreciation for the telecommunications industry and provide tax waivers and holidays.

The GCT’s report is a valuable resource for policymakers and stakeholders interested in understanding the telecommunications industry’s contributions to Ghana’s economy. The report’s findings highlight the industry’s importance and the need for the government to create a more supportive environment for its growth and development.