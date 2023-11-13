The Ministry of Roads and Highways has begun a nationwide exercise to restore malfunctioning traffic lights.

The Ministry in a statement issued on Monday said it was collaborating with the police to patrol locations with these traffic lights daily and appealed to the public to assist with reports of such occurrences.

According to the Road and Highways Ministry, it’s checks found that the malfunctioning of these traffic lights are as a result of vehicular crashes, theft and vandalism.

“The Ministry in collaborating with the Ghana Police shall ensure that all persons who cause damage to Public Road Infrastructure are made to face the full rigours of the law as stipulated in LI.2180.”

“The Ministry wishes to remind the public that it is an offence under Subsection 4 of Section 114 of the Road Traffic Regulation LI. 2180 to cause damage to the Public Road Infrastructure,” it stated.

The Ministry further encouraged all and sundry to volunteer information on all persons whose actions caused damage to traffic lights by calling 0302773906 or 0302787373 or police command center number 191 (all networks), 18555 ( on Vodafone and MTN short code).