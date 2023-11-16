The Tourism Minister, Dr. Mohammed Awal, asserts that the plans to construct the Boti Falls road in the Yilo Krobo Municipality have not been abandoned, despite delays.

The Minister, during a visit to the site in July 2021, made a promise of getting the Boti road fixed. However, two years on, the road has not seen any level of upgrade, a situation that has moved from bad to worse, driving away tourists.

In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Awal acknowledged the road’s deplorable state and attributed the delay to funding challenges.

He assured tourists that the government is committed to addressing the condition of the Boti road and other deteriorating roads leading to key tourist destinations.

“With the Ministry of Roads and Highways, what we call the tourism roads, but you see we don’t have money, and every community in this country wants their roads fixed, and you know how expensive the roads are, and we have not abandoned it.

We are working systematically to get every road fixed; it will take us time. So I want to say, that every year the Ministry of Roads gives us what is called a tourism road, about 50km because there is no money to fix the tourism site, so we are doing for key tourism attractions so that Boti Falls would come.”

“I was told it was going to be happening, and so when I go back to Accra, I am going to find out from the Ministry of Roads and Highways, but again, we would highlight and what we say we still stand by it, and we would fix that road because Boti Falls is very important for tourist attraction, not only in the Eastern Region but Ghana as a whole, so it is not something above our radar.”