An accident has been reported in Bimbilla, involving two motorbike riders colliding on the Bimbilla-Nasamba road.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Wednesday evening, resulting in the unfortunate demise of both riders.

The bodies of the victims are currently at the Bimbilla hospital morgue.

One of the victims has been identified as the assemblyman for Nasamba, who, according to some residents, was a tailor that had just closed his shop and was on his way home when the incident occurred.

Police have inspected the bodies and confirmed the fatalities to Citi News.