The Eastern Regional Campaign Team of Kennedy Agyapong is calling on the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to as a matter of urgency meet all representatives of the four aspirants to verify the region’s voter album ahead of tomorrow’s election.

According to the team, they expect the EC and GPS to review the final voters’ album with them, along with the representatives of the various aspirants, in order to agree on the modalities sanctioned by the party’s constitution.

They are surprised that this meeting has not taken place, despite drawing the electoral commission’s attention to its importance before election day.

Ernest Kwaku Boateng, Deputy Communications Director for Team Ken in the Eastern Region, told Citi News, “We have the album that most constituencies use, especially in electing their executives, and that is what the national executives are going to provide. We have both the soft copy and hard copy. We’ve thoroughly examined it. We are familiar with the individuals who have travelled and those who are deceased because we live among them. Currently, we are waiting for the proxy list. So, we simply want to verify the list, complete with pictures and all.”

“We went to the EC office to inform them that we already have our album and are awaiting their copy. They informed us that they haven’t received any copy at this time… The EC should take the necessary steps so that all stakeholders can finalize the preparations.”

He, however, indicated that despite the training provided to all Team Ken agents, other individuals will be on standby to support the agents if needed, to ensure that the modalities are strictly adhered to at all polling centers.

Other polling agents of Kennedy Agyapong who also spoke to Citi News mentioned that they are determined to monitor the electoral process and will prevent any form of intimidation from Members of Parliament, ministers, and other political appointees who have openly declared their support for one candidate.