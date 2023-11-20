Afro-Pop and Afrobeat sensation Wendy Asiamah Addo popularly called Wendy Shay on Monday, November 20, 2023, through her outfit Shay Foundation donated teaching and learning materials to pupils at the Weija Presbyterian Primary and Junior High School in the Greater Accra Region.

The thoughtful donation encompassed branded exercise books, freshly tailored school uniforms, detergents, and refreshing drinking water.

This benevolent act, which commemorated International Children’s Day, underscores Wendy Shay’s commitment to promoting access to essential educational resources for students.

Speaking to the students and staff of the school, the ‘Bedroom Commando’ crooner said, “Shay Foundation is a nonprofit organisation that is committed to seeing to the welfare of both young and old. The organisation aims to support the educational needs of the community. Our main mission is to provide equitable access to quality education for underserved communities. It’s sad to see people drop out of school because they do not have the proper materials. Education is the key to the future, and we must do everything possible to make sure that every child has access.”

With open arms, the celebrated singer welcomed kindred spirits, urging them to unite and make a meaningful impact on the foundation’s noble endeavour.

In addition to the educational contributions, Wendy Shay ensured that entertainment played a role in the donation event, delighting pupils with live performances of some of her hits.

The Shay Foundation has been diligently pursuing these philanthropic endeavours for the past three years.

Watch excerpts of the donation below