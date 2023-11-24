The Majority Caucus in Parliament has questioned the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) pledge to introduce a 24-hour economy in 2024, arguing that aspects of this concept are already in place thanks to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s digitalization initiatives.

During a parliamentary debate, the Chairman of the Trade, Industry, and Tourism Committee, Carlos Ahenkorah, asserted that Ghanaians can now make payments for electricity and water charges around the clock due to the implementation of digital payment systems.

“We’re already experiencing this 24-hour economy in Ghana due to the intelligence of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Today even in some areas, you have to pay for water and electricity through some digitalized means. Is that not what a 24 hour economy is? You are only trying to find new ways to justify our digital economy and you’re using 24-hour economy,” he argued.

Ahenkorah also addressed the need for additional taxation and borrowing to offset the costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we went on lock down and you enjoyed free water and electricity, where were you expecting the government to get the money from? Today we’re asking you to pay and you’re complaining? If you think the government is going to conjure money from somewhere else, no, we are going to pay ourselves,” he added.

Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed his commitment to implementing his proposed 24-hour economy policy, dismissing criticism from opponents and reiterating its potential to boost employment and revitalize the Ghanaian economy.

During a campaign rally in the Bono East Region, Mr. Mahama emphasized that his vision for a 24-hour economy extends beyond simply extending the operational hours of existing businesses.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Monday, November 20, suggested that the 24-hour economy concept was already being implemented in Ghana and that Mr Mahama lacked understanding of the policy.

But in a response, the NDC flagbearer explained that his policy is based on a comprehensive approach that encourages and incentivizes businesses across various sectors to adopt 24-hour operations, thus creating new employment opportunities and stimulating economic growth.

“If one factory is doing 24 hours, that is not what I’m talking about. Everybody should be encouraged to be able to do a 24-hour shift. We have the harvest season now and factories that are processing agricultural products should be able to run two shifts,” Mr. Mahama explained.

“We will give incentives for everybody who wants to run a 24-shift system to be able to do that so that more young people will be employed,” he added.

Mr. Mahama added that the 24-hour economy policy can transform Ghana’s economic landscape and alleviate the unemployment crisis.