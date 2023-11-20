The Chief Executive Officer of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Professor Okyere Addea Mensah, has disclosed that the hospital occasionally refers kidney patients to private facilities for treatment.

According to him, due to the limited capacity, with just two dialysis machines at the facility, the intake of patients is restricted.

Professor Addea Mensah underscored the need for assistance, indicating that the hospital requires additional resources to better serve kidney patients.

“Naturally, if you have only two dialysis machines working at fault, it’s woefully inadequate. And so when you have these two machines not working at a time, and as the CEO of this teaching hospital, you have to make the call for patients who need the dialysis machines to be sent to private facilities to have the dialysis done. It’s not any call any CEO is proud to make. But under the circumstances, that was what ought to happen,” he said.

‘Heal KATH project’ meets target

Authorities at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have announced that over 50 percent of the estimated $10 million needed for the renovation of the 70-year-old hospital has been received.

The ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ project, launched by the Asantehene two weeks ago, aims to raise $10 million for the facility’s renovation.

In less than two weeks, Kwame Frimpong, the Head of Public Relations at the Hospital, has reported that 50 percent of the targeted amount has already been realized.

“From the pledges and the cash donations we have received, we are halfway through what we anticipated we are going to do for this project. Already, a block has been adopted for innovation and modernization. Fidelity has taken the floor, we are almost halfway through,” Kwame Frimpong said.