West Blue Ghana Limited has filed a lawsuit against the Attorney-General (AG) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at the Commercial Division of the High Court in Accra over the termination of the National Single Window and Integrated Risk Management System (NSW) contract, amounting to over GH¢289 million.

The company entered into a contract with the government of Ghana on August 4, 2015, to provide technical services to facilitate the efficient clearing of cargo through the sea and airports.

However, the GRA and the Ministry of Finance terminated the contract during the delivery of services under the NSW.

Following unsuccessful attempts to recover outstanding debts through legal counsel, West Blue initiated legal proceedings against the defendants.

The company seeks the recovery of GH¢149,357,692.71 as outstanding fees for services rendered from September 2015 to September 2017. This is based on an applicable rate of 0.35 per cent of the final invoice value of import consignments entering Ghana through seaports, airports, and land borders.

Additionally, West Blue aims to recover GH¢76,097,917.58 for services provided from October 2017 to December 31, 2018, and GH¢64,092,215.07 for services rendered from January 1, 2019, to May 2020.

The company also seeks the recovery of equipment procured for obligations under the NSW contract and additional services rendered during the specified period.

In its statement of claim, West Blue emphasizes that the NSW contract was part of the government’s policy to implement a National Electronic Single Window, enhancing efficiency and cost savings for traders dealing with government authorities in cross-border cargo movements.

The company was obligated to provide technical services and support activities to the GRA and related agencies in support of the government program.

Click here to read the full writ for West Blue Ghana Ltd vrs The Attorney General & Ghana Revenue Authority