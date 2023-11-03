Independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, has issued a strong warning to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), cautioning them against assuming that the 2024 general election will be an easy victory for them, as the NPP’s 8-year term is nearing its end.

The former Trade and Industry Minister went on to warn the NDC against assuming they have a higher chance of winning the upcoming election, pointing out that power has alternated between the two parties since 1992.

However, Mr. Alan Kyerematen is resolutely warning the NDC that his movement for change is poised to create history by breaking the duopoly.

Speaking at an event in Kumasi, where he aimed to attract more supporters to his movement, he emphasized that the time is right for Ghana to select an independent president to transform the country’s prospects.

He stated, “The NDC believes that because we change governments, regardless of the state of the economy, they assume it’s their turn to win the next elections. I would have been the NPP’s flagbearer if ‘3duro me so’ had worked. I didn’t claim it was my turn; it was the grassroots who championed it.

“The idea was turned down, so I left. So, if they think that it’s their turn to win the elections, the movement for change is coming. There’s a call for change, in 2024, history will be made in this country, the first independent candidate will become the president of Ghana.”