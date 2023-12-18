Music mogul Sean Combs better known as P. Diddy’s e-commerce platform, Empower Global, founded to champion Black-owned businesses, is reeling after 18 companies cut ties following a string of sexual assault allegations against him.

The platform, launched in 2021, promised opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to thrive. However, the tide turned with accusations against Combs.

Lifestyle brand House of Takura led the exodus, citing their intolerance for such “abhorrent and intolerable” behaviour. They stand by victims’ rights and empower them to speak their truth.

Nuudii System, an undergarment and shapewear company, followed suit. CEO Annette Azan expressed unvacillating support for women and frustration with powerful figures abusing their influence.

This wave of cancellations against Empower Global, while focused on its founder, raises questions about the future of the platform and its commitment to its mission in the face of such serious allegations.