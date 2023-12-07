The Volta River Authority (VRA), in an act of assuming responsibility for the disaster caused by the Akosombo Dam’s spillage, has set up a scholarship scheme for brilliant but needy students from the affected communities.

Spillage of excess water from the dam, which began on September 15, 2023, came with catastrophic impacts, rendering residents in many communities in more than four regions.

Several calls were then made to the government, especially the VRA, to spearhead relief efforts for the affected residents.

VRA, in a statement, indicated that the scholarship scheme forms part of the Authority’s corporate social responsibility and targets non-fee-paying tertiary students who are indigenes of communities affected by the spillage.

The scholarship will cover academic user fees, SRC dues, and hostel fees.

Below is VRA’s full statement.

The Volta River Authority (VRA), as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, provides financial support to brilliant but needy students within the Authority’s impacted communities under our Community Development Programme (CDP) Scholarship Scheme.

Based on the above, the VRA would be grateful if you could give us names of students who have qualified for the 2023/2024 Academic year and gained admission into any Public Tertiary Institution as a regular non-fee paying student.

Emphasis on the selection would be based on the criteria provided below for the most brilliant but needy student.

The criteria is as follows:

. The student must be a native of the impacted community.

. The student should have attended a public basic school in the impacted community.

. The student must have obtained between aggregates 6-24 at the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) levels.

. He or she must have gained admission into a public tertiary institution in the country as a regular non-fee paying student.

. The student must attach copies of the admission letter, basic education, and senior high school certificates.

The selected student would benefit for support at the tertiary level for hostel, Student Representative Council, and academic user fees.

Please note that emphasis of the awards is on Brilliant but Needy.

Potential applicants are to visit the CSR page under www.vra.com to download the scholarship application forms. The completed application form and the additional relevant document must be submitted to the Community Relations Office in Akosombo. Please be informed that the deadline for submission of applications is on January 15, 2024.