President Akufo-Addo has declined assenting to the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2023, the Wildlife Resources Management Bill 2023 and the Armed Forces Amendment Bill 2023.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on November 27, 2023, criticised the President for failing to communicate to Parliament his stance on the Criminal Offences Amendment Bill 2023 which seeks to criminalise attacks on alleged witches.

However a communication from the Presidency denied receiving the bill together with two other bills passed by Parliament until November 27, 2023. The Presidency also dismissed suggestions that the Presidency had decided not to assent to the Bills.

But in a letter to Parliament on Monday, December 4, President Akufo-Addo communicated to the House that he is unable to assent to the three bills until their associated constitutional matters are resolved.

The letter was read to members of the House by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin. He said the president in his letter noted that “upon review he noted some constitutional matters related to its passage” that must be addressed before he assents to them.