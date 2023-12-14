John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, has expressed his belief that the current state of Ghana’s economy is indicative of President Nana Akufo-Addo abandoning his responsibilities.

These remarks come amid escalating concerns surrounding the nation’s economic challenges and social issues.

Mahama, who served as Ghana’s president from 2012 to 2017, made these statements during a visit to the Omanhene of Bodi in the Western North region.

During his visit, he pointed to what he perceives as a lack of leadership and commitment from the current administration in addressing critical issues facing the country.

Mahama alleged that President Akufo-Addo’s government has fallen short of delivering on significant promises and has shown complacency in the face of mounting challenges.

“The economy is in a mess and we need someone with experience to come and fix the economy. Because it appears that Akufo-Addo has given up. When he asked about how he was going to fix the economic challenges, He [Akufo-Addo] said someone else must take the nation forward.

“The only party that can fix the economy of Ghana is the NDC, we have done it before and we are the only party that can fix Ghana’s economy. At this point what Ghana needs is experience. Someone who has done it before and can do it again.”