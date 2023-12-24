All is set for the biggest end-of-year party, the Citiuation all-white Party organised by Citi TV and Citi FM at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

This year’s event promises to whisk party lovers away to a winter wonderland unlike anything you’ve ever experienced.

The La Palm Royal Beach Hotel will today be transformed into a pristine white wonderland.

Picture twinkling lights, glistening snowdrifts (okay, maybe not real snow, but something equally magical!), and the air buzzing with excitement as guests arrive in their finest white attire. This isn’t just a party; it’s an escape to a world of pure festivity and wonder.

A Star-Studded Lineup

Get ready to groove to the beats of Ghana’s finest musicians, each renowned for their unique brand of magic. The stage will be graced by the likes of:

Okyeame Kwame: Ghana’s rap doctor himself, bringing his infectious energy and lyrical prowess.

Keche: The dynamic duo known for their chart-topping hits and electrifying performances.

Akwaboah: The soulful crooner whose voice will melt your heart and make you sway.

Perez Musik: The spirit-filled artist who will uplift your soul with his powerful music.

Manifest: The lyrical genius whose wordplay and flow will leave you speechless.

Nkyinkyim band: Get ready to reminisce and dance the night away to nostalgic tunes from this vibrant band.

And the Beat Goes On:

But the music doesn’t stop there! Citi FM’s DJ mingle will be spinning the hottest tunes from around the world, keeping the dance floor packed all night long. Whether you’re a salsa fiend or a hip-hop head, there’s something for everyone to groove to.

Dining in Wonderland:

No celebration is complete without delicious food and drinks. The Citiuation Outdoor Party has you covered with four different packages to tantalize your taste buds. From the lavish Platinum and Diamond tables offering a gourmet experience to the fun and festive Gold and Silver packages, there’s something to suit every budget and preference.

Make it yours:

Ready to join the magic? Secure your spot in this winter wonderland by calling 0205973973 or 0558973973 to make your reservations. Don’t miss out on the biggest end-of-year party in Accra!

The Citiuation All-White Outdoor Party: Experience wonderland and celebrate the festive season in style. See you there!