The management of the Perfect Peace Foundation, an orphanage at Amakom in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region, has lauded an intervention by ASA Savings and Loans Limited to support the shelter needs of the home.

The orphanage has been struggling to complete some facilities that will serve as shelters for inmates, a situation that affected its operations in providing care for the orphans.

The financial institution, realizing this challenge, stepped in and presented building materials, including a trip of sand, 30 bags of cement, and 8 buckets of paint, to aid the completion of the building to provide accommodation for individuals at the orphanage.

The Aboabo Area Manager for ASA Savings and Loans, Mavis Adwoa Owusu, who led some staff of the institution to hand over the items, said the gesture was in line with the company’s commitment to support the vulnerable in society.

She disclosed that the items were meant to help complete a structure to provide shelter for the about fifty (50) children at the orphanage.

She emphasized the need for intervening to help in the good upbringing and well-being of vulnerable children in society to help them grow into responsible adults.

She added, “We decided on this donation because as children and particularly orphans, they will need some basic needs to help them develop and grow into responsible adults, and we realized they had an uncompleted building, which when completed will provide shelter for the children, so we decided to support. We believe if their basic needs are met, they can grow well and have a brighter future.”

She further said, “At ASA Savings and Loans, one of our visions is to eradicate poverty, and if the children are given a better future, we believe it will help eradicate poverty in the long run.”

ASA Savings and Loans Amakom Business Center Manager, Adwoa Serwaa, who was also present at the short presentation ceremony, indicated that she will lead a team to do frequent follow-ups to ensure the items are used for the intended purpose.

The Founder of Perfect Peace Foundation, Mary Bonsu, expressed appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans for the donation and asked for more public support. She indicated that she had no hope of completing the building until ASA showed up.

“I am filled with the greatest of joy because I didn’t know how to get a trip of sand let alone cement and paints in completing the building, but ASA Savings and Loans has thought of us and given us these materials that we needed most. All I can say is, God bless ASA Savings and Loans,” she added.

The ASA Savings and Loans staff also presented some assorted drinks and biscuits to the children for refreshment.

The foundation, which has existed for over 30 years, has raised university graduates, doctors, and many others in different professions.