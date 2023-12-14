The Association of Rural Banks Ghana has donated a cash amount of ¢10,000 to assist in the operations of the paediatric ward of the Sunyani Teaching Hospital.

The hospital was recently upgraded from a regional hospital to a teaching hospital to provide tertiary healthcare delivery and train medical doctors and other professionals.

According to the Association of Rural Banks Ghana, the donation is a testament to their dedication to supporting health facilities across the country to save and improve lives.

The donation comes days after the association culminated its rural banking week and a maiden national women’s conference in Sunyani.

Speaking after a short meeting to present the donations, the Executive Director of the Association of Rural Banks Ghana, Mrs. Comfort Owusu, said the gesture is part of the association’s corporate social responsibility.

“We’ve visited the various wards, and we know that children are more vulnerable than others. That is why we decided to make this donation.”

Mrs. Owusu added that, “We believe that if, by this donation, a child is saved or taken care of, and he is going home with the mother, we’ll see it as joy because we desire that no child dies as a result of ailment.”

Receiving the donation on behalf of the facility, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Dr. Cardinal Newton, expressed gratitude to the association for their generosity.

He said the money donated would help in retooling the paediatric ward with modern life-saving equipment.

‘‘We will use this money to purchase certain equipment to augment whatever we already have there [in the paediatric ward] so that at least we can offer very good service to our esteemed clients,” he said.